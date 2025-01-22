LETTER: Of course, Las Vegas used more water last year

We have a finite amount of water for this valley. We cannot keep on building.

Your Friday front-page headline noted that water use up. The article notes that Southern Nevada Water District officials have concluded that this was due to the heat.

In 2024, population growth in Clark County was 38,414 and there were 9,000 to 10,000 homes built. I couldn’t find statistics on commercial building construction. So it goes to reason that the extra water use was due to more population, not just temperature.

Nothing is built without the use of water. So stop blaming it on just the weather. We have a finite amount of water for this valley. We cannot keep on building as if the water is going to appear out of nowhere. Look to the future of the valley, not just to the taxes and profits that will be obtained by the incessant building.