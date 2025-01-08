LETTER: On the move

Your recent editorial on movement from blue states to red states (reprinted in the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader) contains a thought-provoking point. But I have never heard any friends or relatives who have moved out of Pennsylvania cite politics or economics as their sole driving force.

What many say in person and on social media is generally that they want a warmer climate and year-round golf. A few have moved for employment reasons. Of course, they can have additional motivations. But your editorial seems focused on one area of decision-making as if it is the only one. Have you ever taken a survey of retirees from the Northeast in your state, a survey in which you ask them to rank various reasons for moving? Don’t underestimate the desire for outdoor living.