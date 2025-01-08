48°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: On the move

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
More Stories
California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. ...
LETTER: Newsom behind the times on food dyes
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
LETTER: Immigration is good, but we need rules
Clark County Fire Department crews are seen staging outside Trump International Hotel in Las Ve ...
LETTER: The Cybertruck attack and PTSD
LETTER: Brightline deserves taxpayer money
Tom Mooney Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
January 7, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Your recent editorial on movement from blue states to red states (reprinted in the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader) contains a thought-provoking point. But I have never heard any friends or relatives who have moved out of Pennsylvania cite politics or economics as their sole driving force.

What many say in person and on social media is generally that they want a warmer climate and year-round golf. A few have moved for employment reasons. Of course, they can have additional motivations. But your editorial seems focused on one area of decision-making as if it is the only one. Have you ever taken a survey of retirees from the Northeast in your state, a survey in which you ask them to rank various reasons for moving? Don’t underestimate the desire for outdoor living.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
LETTER: Immigration is good, but we need rules
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I keep hearing arguments about how immigrants are needed in this country. I agree, but there has to be an ideal way to do it.

Clark County Fire Department crews are seen staging outside Trump International Hotel in Las Ve ...
LETTER: The Cybertruck attack and PTSD
Michael McKenna Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump International shed public light on the horrific consequences of post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the absence of effective treatments.

LETTER: Brightline deserves taxpayer money
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Out of all the recipients of government subsidies, the Brightline rail company has a proven “track” record of successful money-saving rail systems on the East Coast,

Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chic ...
LETTER: Democrats point fingers over election
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

If Democrats want to regain power, they need to rethink their policies. A centrist would have beaten Trump.

LETTER: The A’s stadium design
Adam Silbert New York, New York

The new A’s stadium will either be the most hitter-friendly park, with very little foul ball territory, or it will be a nightmare for hitters who will have to stare into the Strip and the open outfield sky.

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
LETTER: Jimmy Carter’s forgotten advice
Ellen Shaw Henderson

One of President Jimmy Carter’s most significant contributions is often overlooked, even ignored, unfortunately.

MORE STORIES