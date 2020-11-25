47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: On the virus and ‘exponential growth’

Jeffrey Nunn Henderson
November 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated November 24, 2020 - 9:17 pm
(AP)

The Nevada Hospital Association recently decreed that they are experiencing an “exponential growth” of COVID hospitalizations. Do they even know what that phrase means? An exponential growth is nothing more than a growth with a multiplicative factor compounded over a certain period of time. If one person had COVID, and the number doubled daily without limit, everyone in the country would have COVID within about 35 days.

Exponential growth doesn’t even mean growing quickly. A savings account at your bank accruing one half of 1 percent interest per year is also an exponential growth. The phrase means nothing without knowing the multiplicative factor and the timeframe.

It appears as though the phrase “exponential growth” is being used to disseminate fear; it is not being used to disseminate knowledge. Are these the scientists that Gov. Steve Sisolak is listening to when he makes COVID policy? Does he just listen to academics trying to move points on a graph? Or does he listen to other scientists — oncologists, cardiologists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, drug overdose specialists and the like — who have seen the resulting carnage from shutdowns? We will know soon enough.

MOST READ
1
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
2
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
3
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
4
Court certifies Biden’s win over Trump in Nevada
Court certifies Biden’s win over Trump in Nevada
5
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: It’s time to ban smoking in public
Tom Morgan Las Vegas

As Gov. Sisolak ponders additional moves to curb the spike in positive COVID test results, I respectfully recommend he ban smoking in public spaces.