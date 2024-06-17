LETTER: One of the biggest cover-ups in American history

The Hunter Biden laptop and its cover-up are the most glaring case of election interference in modern history.

Oh, the laptop, the laptop. The infamous laptop is real. Most mainstream media outlets participated in claiming it was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Every channel followed the scripted lie. The fact that the Biden administration rounded up 51 cohorts to sign off on this idea is the exact reason that many Americans now distrust the people in power even more.

The laptop and its cover-up constitute the most glaring case of election interference in modern history. The White House has lost the trust and faith of Americans. A sad day, indeed.