91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: One of the biggest cover-ups in American history

Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
More Stories
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: The carbon-spewing Biden family
LETTER: The Trump show trial
President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
LETTER: Trump tries to win Nevada
Don Perry Las Vegas
June 16, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Oh, the laptop, the laptop. The infamous laptop is real. Most mainstream media outlets participated in claiming it was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Every channel followed the scripted lie. The fact that the Biden administration rounded up 51 cohorts to sign off on this idea is the exact reason that many Americans now distrust the people in power even more.

The laptop and its cover-up constitute the most glaring case of election interference in modern history. The White House has lost the trust and faith of Americans. A sad day, indeed.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: The carbon-spewing Biden family
TK Pyles Saint George, Utah

Climate change is an existential threat to mankind, animals and plants. Why doesn’t the Biden family lead the way?

LETTER: The Trump show trial
Philip Miceli North Las Vegas

Remember, Martin Luther King, Mahatma Ghandi and Sir Thomas More — all innocent men — were also declared to be guilty.

President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop
Ira Kleiman Henderson

The R-J should acknowledge that Mr. Trump’s lies, frauds, defamations, criminal indictments and convictions are exponentially worse than Hunter’s laptop being evidence or any of the other alleged Biden missteps.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
LETTER: Trump tries to win Nevada
Juan Fernandez Las Vegas

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: Red Rock development ‘compromise’ is depressing
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

Red Rock Canyon is a fragile natural wonder. To claim that 3,500 homes and the traffic that goes with them, and changing the nature of the watershed, will not negatively impact the area is absurd.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast
Kenneth Braun Pahrump

It’s strange that the mainstream media are treating Russian combat ships miles off the Florida coast as nothing to see here.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Columnist gaslights about Donald Trump
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Mr. Trump would have not won if his affair with Stormy Daniels had been made public after the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Mr. Trump brags that he grabs women by the genitals.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: This ‘solution’ to our water problems just won’t work
recommend 2
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?
recommend 3
LETTER: Business as usual at the Clark County School District
recommend 4
LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
recommend 5
LETTER: Robert Gates knows of what he speaks
recommend 6
LETTER: An end of an era on the Strip