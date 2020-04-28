82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: One-size-fits-all approach to virus doesn’t work nationally

Bob Anderson Las Vegas
April 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2020 - 9:19 pm

The rationale for allowing governors to decide when and how to reopen their respective states is that they have better knowledge of local conditions. Each state is different, and a one-size-fits-all plan makes no sense. So why doesn’t that apply to the states themselves?

Each Nevada county is unique, and the county managers and commissioners are in a better position to decide when and how to open up businesses in their counties. There is no reason for a complete lockdown in counties such as Eureka, White Pine or Lincoln. In fact the only two counties (along with Carson City) that have substantial coronavirus cases are Washoe and Clark. The entire state could learn best practices from the reopened counties. It’s time to use common sense.

Bob Anderson

Las Vegas

MOST READ
1
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
2
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
3
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
4
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
5
Las Vegas shootout survivor ID’d as motorsports company president
Las Vegas shootout survivor ID’d as motorsports company president
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Business need to return cash from canceled events
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas

Airlines, concerts, sporting events, third parties (i.e. StubHub), etc., continue to hold millions of dollars of the public’s money at a time when they need it most.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The coronavirus checks
Ray Ahlbrandt Henderson

Those who don’t need the help should donate to those who do.