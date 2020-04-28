LETTER: One-size-fits-all approach to virus doesn’t work nationally

(Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity file)

The rationale for allowing governors to decide when and how to reopen their respective states is that they have better knowledge of local conditions. Each state is different, and a one-size-fits-all plan makes no sense. So why doesn’t that apply to the states themselves?

Each Nevada county is unique, and the county managers and commissioners are in a better position to decide when and how to open up businesses in their counties. There is no reason for a complete lockdown in counties such as Eureka, White Pine or Lincoln. In fact the only two counties (along with Carson City) that have substantial coronavirus cases are Washoe and Clark. The entire state could learn best practices from the reopened counties. It’s time to use common sense.

Bob Anderson

Las Vegas