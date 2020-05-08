79°F
Letters

LETTER: One-size-fits-all coronavirus responses don’t work

David Jaronik Pahrump
May 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Why do so many at the federal and state levels govern by the “one size fits all” theory? We are all individuals with a wide assortment of needs, wants, health tolerances, etc. We also live in different environments.

Though we may be responsible for children and others who — for whatever reason — may not be responsible for themselves, we are not children and should be provided with true, up-to-date information to make decisions through the simple process of “risk benefit” analysis.

Maybe some politicians touting “you must follow our rules” — many of which go against their oaths of office — are either power hungry or misguided and in ways may be more like children themselves.

