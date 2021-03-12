LETTER: Our apology culture

After reading David Dandrea’s recent letter, I have never been more embarrassed that in today’s society someone feels they must apologize for being whatever they are.

After reading David Dandrea’s recent letter (“Feeling shame”), I have never been more embarrassed that in today’s society someone feels they must apologize for being whatever they are. If my being white hurts you, then you have the issue, not me.

How did we allow ourselves to be led down a path where any time anyone is upset for any reason someone else must make a futile attempt to make them feel differently? None of us chose our ethnicity, so we have no need to feel bad for who we are. I believe we’ve all heard parents tell us, “There’s no need to apologize for being different.” Why is it only white people must continually apologize?

Where we are as a country today is very scary. We’re allowing those with an agenda (media/politicians) to push — not nudge — us in a direction that will only continue until there is another civil war. What makes this so scary is that I see no pushback.