LETTER: Our national leaders are letting us down

Is anyone else upset with the daily “lessons” that our national leaders — including President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, national senior advisor Jake Sullivan, the State Department, members of the Senate and House and the press secretary — are teaching all Americans, including the leaders of tomorrow, our youth? Personal responsibility and accountability for your decisions and actions are out the door. It’s easier to just “spin” what’s actually going on and lie because the lies better fit the narrative they want to sell.

From the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal to our open southern border to their assault on logical voting requirements, mask mandates, out of control violence and crime, catch and release justice, in-person schooling and national security issues, our “leadership” ignores reality in lieu of spin to cover their political ambitions. And they use the liberal media to propagate their messages.

I am stunned that more Americans are not up in arms screaming, “Enough is enough.” I am flabbergasted that Republican leadership is not rallying frustrated Americans to stand up and voice their displeasure by holding rallies and marches in key affected locations including the southern border, Washington D.C., New York and Chicago.

Saturday was the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Please wake up before our way of life is altered beyond repair.