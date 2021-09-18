84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Our national leaders are letting us down

John Turzer Henderson
September 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Is anyone else upset with the daily “lessons” that our national leaders — including President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, national senior advisor Jake Sullivan, the State Department, members of the Senate and House and the press secretary — are teaching all Americans, including the leaders of tomorrow, our youth? Personal responsibility and accountability for your decisions and actions are out the door. It’s easier to just “spin” what’s actually going on and lie because the lies better fit the narrative they want to sell.

From the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal to our open southern border to their assault on logical voting requirements, mask mandates, out of control violence and crime, catch and release justice, in-person schooling and national security issues, our “leadership” ignores reality in lieu of spin to cover their political ambitions. And they use the liberal media to propagate their messages.

I am stunned that more Americans are not up in arms screaming, “Enough is enough.” I am flabbergasted that Republican leadership is not rallying frustrated Americans to stand up and voice their displeasure by holding rallies and marches in key affected locations including the southern border, Washington D.C., New York and Chicago.

Saturday was the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Please wake up before our way of life is altered beyond repair.

MOST READ
1
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
2
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
3
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
4
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
5
Behavioral therapist suspected of sex assault in Las Vegas Valley
Behavioral therapist suspected of sex assault in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
LETTER: Protests an important part of American history
Thomas Alessio Las Vegas

I reached the age of legal adulthood in the 1960s. I witnessed protest after protest. The purpose was to make the administration listen to the issues of those protesting.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
LETTER: Wear a mask at the gym but go maskless at the Raiders game?
Jay W. Neely Henderson

Please explain why I have to wear a mask at the gym when exercising by myself yet people are celebrated while packed together indoors maskless and screaming at the Raiders Monday night football game?

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The Supreme Court and the Texas abortion law
John Pauli Las Vegas

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to decide on whether vigilantes can enforce a ban on abortion while a ban on abortion is clearly unconstitutional until Roe v. Wade is overturned.