Letters

LETTER: Pandemic helps instill some perspective

Tom Kierstead North Las Vegas
August 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

COVID-19 has been frustrating beyond compare. I’ve become a better cook, walked a lot and worked on the house with my wife.

I’m retired military. All of my basic needs — food, shelter and medicine — are always taken care of.

COVID-19 has allowed me time to consider the lives of others and think about paying it forward. All of the people who I normally tip? These tips are now double. When I see a homeless person, I dig out $5. Part of my shopping trips include food for the food bank.

Crazy, but every time I give something away, it makes me feel better than when I get something.

