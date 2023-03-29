60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Passing judgment before Trump is even indicted

Keith Bromley Ivins, Utah
March 28, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct ...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)

We no longer have to wait for evidence before rendering a verdict, or so says the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks (March 21 column). We can know to a certainty if a case is valid before the indictment is even issued, let alone tried. Thus, the case against Donald Trump is phony, without even having to see what it is.

Furthermore, Mr. Joecks says bringing law enforcement to bear against a major political leader is un-American — “what one expects from banana republics.”

Yeah, like Italy, France, Portugal or Germany — all of which have found it is good to hold leaders and former leaders accountable.

It is an odd thing to hear from the “lock her up” crowd or those calling for the prosecution of the president’s son that it is politicization gone amok if Trump is charged for a crime everyone admits he committed.

There’s a way we Americans like to proceed to tell if charges are valid. They get tested in a court of law, before a jury. Members of the jury hear evidence and argument from both sides, and only afterward do they render a judgment. Mr. Joecks apparently believes in some other system of justice, and I believe he owes us an explanation of what it is.

MOST READ
1
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
2
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
3
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
4
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
5
Mark Wahlberg celebrates new Strip restaurant with party — PHOTOS
Mark Wahlberg celebrates new Strip restaurant with party — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the fi ...
LETTER: Oakland A’s belong in Las Vegas
John Fields Henderson

Oakland no longer deserves a major league team. Although there are multiple reasons, the fact remains their attendance is the lowest in the majors.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority new low-lake-level pumping station at Lake Mead near Boulde ...
LETTER: Septic tank bill would be a burden to homeowners
Michele Tombari Las Vegas

The naturally cleaned water coming out of septic systems is not lost, nor will forcing homeowners to change to sewer provide more than a drop in the bucket toward this drought.

President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the Whit ...
LETTER: Biden’s inflation triggers problems with banks
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Be aware that all banks have most of their reserves in low interest bonds, and more closures can result if depositors want to withdraw their money.

More stories for you
Telles accuses judge of ‘badgering’ him in recusal request
Telles accuses judge of ‘badgering’ him in recusal request
CLARENCE PAGE: Pence still walks a shaky line between courage and cold feet
CLARENCE PAGE: Pence still walks a shaky line between courage and cold feet
LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences
LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences
NYC officials discussing security in case of Trump indictment
NYC officials discussing security in case of Trump indictment
LETTER: Story on Rittenhouse event smacked of bias
LETTER: Story on Rittenhouse event smacked of bias
4 guilty of conspiracy in latest Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial
4 guilty of conspiracy in latest Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial