Letters

LETTER: ‘Peter’ Sisolak

Walter Wegst Las Vegas
July 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In 1969, a man named Laurence Peterson published a book in which he argued that people in the private sector and in government consistently get promoted to their level of incompetence.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is a perfect example of how this principle works. Sisolak was a fairly good to middling county commissioner and then he was promoted to governor. He has now shown that he is totally incompetent at this level of management. The ongoing troubles with DETR and the confusion about the various phases of the COVID-19 shutdowns demonstrate his incompetence.

Shutting down bars that do not serve food and shutting down bars that are part of restaurants is asinine considering that the patrons in the restaurant are often closer together than they would be at a bar.

All in all, the Peter Principle is clearly at work with regard to Gov. Sisolak.

