LETTER: Photo of non-mask wearer is appalling

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Your photo of the pedicure customer in the Monday “Mother’s Day Births” article demonstrates the selfishness of some customers. In the photo, the salon worker wears a facial mask, yet the customer does not. So the employee protects the customer, yet the customer does not show the same courtesy to the employee.

It’s simple: Wearing a mask protects others from becoming infected. It does not protect the wearer. Because many people infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms, they might not know they are infected. Yet they can infect others if they choose not to wear a mask.

In other words, by choosing not to wear a mask, people jeopardize the health and lives of others. Wearing or not wearing a mask is not a political decision. Wearing a mask demonstrates you value the safety of others.