83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Photo of non-mask wearer is appalling

Richard Gilroy Las Vegas
May 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Your photo of the pedicure customer in the Monday “Mother’s Day Births” article demonstrates the selfishness of some customers. In the photo, the salon worker wears a facial mask, yet the customer does not. So the employee protects the customer, yet the customer does not show the same courtesy to the employee.

It’s simple: Wearing a mask protects others from becoming infected. It does not protect the wearer. Because many people infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms, they might not know they are infected. Yet they can infect others if they choose not to wear a mask.

In other words, by choosing not to wear a mask, people jeopardize the health and lives of others. Wearing or not wearing a mask is not a political decision. Wearing a mask demonstrates you value the safety of others.

MOST READ
1
US 95 reopens after damage from 6.5 earthquake near Tonopah repaired
US 95 reopens after damage from 6.5 earthquake near Tonopah repaired
2
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
3
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
4
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
5
Skyrocketing meat prices put Las Vegas restaurant owners in jam
Skyrocketing meat prices put Las Vegas restaurant owners in jam
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST