LETTER: Photo of non-mask wearer is appalling
Jeopardizing the health and lives of others.
Your photo of the pedicure customer in the Monday “Mother’s Day Births” article demonstrates the selfishness of some customers. In the photo, the salon worker wears a facial mask, yet the customer does not. So the employee protects the customer, yet the customer does not show the same courtesy to the employee.
It’s simple: Wearing a mask protects others from becoming infected. It does not protect the wearer. Because many people infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms, they might not know they are infected. Yet they can infect others if they choose not to wear a mask.
In other words, by choosing not to wear a mask, people jeopardize the health and lives of others. Wearing or not wearing a mask is not a political decision. Wearing a mask demonstrates you value the safety of others.