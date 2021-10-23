69°F
LETTER: Plate scofflaws costing Nevada a lot of money

Dennis White Las Vegas
October 22, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon

During my routine drives around the valley, I have noticed a large number of vehicles on the road that either don’t have a visible license plate or have an expired plate. To my surprise, this is not limited to older cars. I see this on newer luxury vehicles such as Teslas and expensive high-end trucks.

I understand the delays at the DMV due to the pandemic, but I think that issue is history. Many of my friends and family have been able to register their cars with relative ease recently. I believe that many individuals are gaming the state by not registering their vehicles and using the pandemic to avoid paying for plates.

I recently noticed two vehicles parked at the same address that have “Texas Buyer’s” tags on them. I then checked with the Texas DMV and was informed that neither tag matched the vehicle on which it’s currently displayed. I called a local Metro police substation to report the bogus plates and was informed that Metro would act only if the driver were pulled over for a traffic violation.

Is any agency taking any action against those individuals not properly registering their vehicles?

