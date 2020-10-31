62°F
Letters

LETTER: Plenty of safeguards for mail-in ballots

Patricia Cram Las Vegas
October 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the Oct. 16 letter “Phantom ballot”: The writer states he received his mail-in ballot and also got another ballot with his address on it but with someone else’s name. He goes on to state that, if he were so inclined, he could vote a second time and no one processing the ballots would be wiser. This amounts to misinformation.

If a person were to open the extra ballot and proceed to vote, they would also need to sign the outside of the envelope confirming they are person to whom the ballot was addressed. When the ballot is received by election officials, the signature is verified as belonging to the person whose name is on the ballot. If the signature does not match, the ballot is set aside for further investigation to determine if the signature truly belongs to the registered voter whose name is on the ballot.

Now is not the time to spread disinformation regarding voting. If you try to vote twice, you are committing a felony.

