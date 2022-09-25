LETTER: Political affiliation of Robert Telles is relevant to his arrest

Robert Telles (Metropolitan Police Department)

Steve Sebelius makes the point that not everything is political in reference to news stories which mention that Robert Telles is a Democrat (Sept. 18 column). But the public has the right to know that Mr. Telles is a Democrat in the reporting of the murder of reporter Jeff German.

Mr. Telles is an elected public official, and Mr. German exposed misconduct while Mr. Telles was performing the duties of his elected position. That is the public’s business. The obvious assumption is that the motive for the murder is Mr. German’s courageous reporting of the misconduct while Mr. Telles was in public office. Mr. Telles told police that he was a public official during his arrest for domestic violence in 2020. Mr. Telles told the arresting officer to contact an official with the Clark County Detention Center to “vouch” for him, all of which was captured on the officer’s bodycam — in an attempt to use his elected position for special treatment.

There is no reason to hide the political affiliation of anyone holding an elected office who is alleged to have committed a crime or misconduct while in office. The public has the right to know.