85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Political affiliation of Robert Telles is relevant to his arrest

Peter Scalisi Las Vegas
September 24, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Robert Telles (Metropolitan Police Department)
Robert Telles (Metropolitan Police Department)

Steve Sebelius makes the point that not everything is political in reference to news stories which mention that Robert Telles is a Democrat (Sept. 18 column). But the public has the right to know that Mr. Telles is a Democrat in the reporting of the murder of reporter Jeff German.

Mr. Telles is an elected public official, and Mr. German exposed misconduct while Mr. Telles was performing the duties of his elected position. That is the public’s business. The obvious assumption is that the motive for the murder is Mr. German’s courageous reporting of the misconduct while Mr. Telles was in public office. Mr. Telles told police that he was a public official during his arrest for domestic violence in 2020. Mr. Telles told the arresting officer to contact an official with the Clark County Detention Center to “vouch” for him, all of which was captured on the officer’s bodycam — in an attempt to use his elected position for special treatment.

There is no reason to hide the political affiliation of anyone holding an elected office who is alleged to have committed a crime or misconduct while in office. The public has the right to know.

MOST READ
1
2 poker pros accused of cheating suspended by PokerGO
2 poker pros accused of cheating suspended by PokerGO
2
The rise and fall of the Oath Keepers, born in Las Vegas
The rise and fall of the Oath Keepers, born in Las Vegas
3
2 Raiders starters out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee
2 Raiders starters out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee
4
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino
5
Woman accused of stealing $4K in cash, Rolex watch on date
Woman accused of stealing $4K in cash, Rolex watch on date
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) in t ...
LETTER: The Aces win
Steve Danning Las Vegas

But lose the grammar police.