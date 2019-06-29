90°F
Letters

LETTER: Politicians can’t resist the urge to meddle

By Eric Yaillen, Las Vegas
June 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Far too many federal officials — especially those running for president — ignore the Tenth Amendment, which says the federal government has only those powers specifically granted by the Constitution.

One such area of overreach is the minimum wage. Even common sense should suggest that this is an issue best left to the states, simply because of the wide disparity in the cost of living from one area to another. For example, a $15 an hour wage in San Francisco has the same buying power as a $6.50 wage in Birmingham, Alabama.

Politicians need to learn when it’s appropriate to shut up and not meddle in every aspect of our lives. If only they’d limit their focus to those areas for which they’re most responsible. By simply doing that, we wouldn’t waste limited resources on bloated duplicative bureaucracies that create more problems than they solve. They would also find it far easier to tax us less.

AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File
LETTER: Beware of fascism
Juan N. Valdez Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root writes about a plan to “make America American again” and lists 10 proposed executive orders to “stop illegal immigration.” Coincidence?

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: Democrats, free college and reparations
J.J. Schrader Henderson

I am intrigued with two issues that are gaining traction: Free college (coupled with debt forgiveness of existing college loans) and reparations for the descendants of slaves.

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: ‘What’s a dean?’
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

I know well about deans in higher education, but I’ve never heard of a dean in K-12. So I assumed “dean” was a new title for “assistant principal.”