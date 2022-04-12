LETTER: Pope should visit Ukraine
Pope Francis needs to go to Ukraine as soon as possible. He needs to see what Russia is doing to that country first-hand and, I hope, convince Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill of the truth behind Vladimir Putin’s actions. Patriarch Kirill is reported to be a supporter of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.
Ironically, your Friday edition includes a picture of the patriarch releasing a dove of peace for Easter.
After all, it was 40 years ago when Pope John Paul II’s visit to Poland was a major influence in helping support Poland’s Solidarity leader Lech Walesa and ultimately ending the Soviet Union’s crushing domination.