LETTER: Pope should visit Ukraine

Pope Francis needs to go to Ukraine as soon as possible. He needs to see what Russia is doing to that country first-hand and, I hope, convince Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill of the truth behind Vladimir Putin’s actions. Patriarch Kirill is reported to be a supporter of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

Ironically, your Friday edition includes a picture of the patriarch releasing a dove of peace for Easter.

After all, it was 40 years ago when Pope John Paul II’s visit to Poland was a major influence in helping support Poland’s Solidarity leader Lech Walesa and ultimately ending the Soviet Union’s crushing domination.