LETTER: Post Office moves like molasses on busted mail boxes

Receiving mail is not a luxury. It is a necessity, especially for seniors who are not tech savvy enough to receive and pay bills electronically

(Getty Images)

The main lock to our common mailbox has been broken since Feb. 14. The residents must travel more than four miles to retrieve mail. We are being told it could take up to a year to fix.

The U.S. Postal Service is losing money yearly. They need to hire more staff to make repairs. Perhaps it’s because they really don’t care for the people they serve. A large part of our community are seniors, and several of them don’t drive.

