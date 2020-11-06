69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: President Joe Biden and the virus

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
November 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

With Joe Biden expected to be the next president of the United States, expect more lockdowns and economic devastation to occur in 2021 with his one-size-fits-all solution to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite his contention that more testing and more medical supplies will eradicate this disease, the simple truth is the only way to stop it from growing is the development of a vaccine. It is truly unfortunate that this could not occur previously, otherwise the results from Tuesday’s election would have been quite different.

Americans must realize that the coronavirus, much like the flu, will never be fully eliminated.

When these lockdowns and the resulting economic devastation occur, just remember who and what you voted for. After all, what is good for California may not be good for Iowa, and what is good for New York may not be good for Idaho. The only trouble is that Mr. Biden doesn’t possess the common sense and intelligence to realize this.

MOST READ
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
Trump campaign to file lawsuit alleging improper votes in Nevada
Trump campaign to file lawsuit alleging improper votes in Nevada
3
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
4
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
5
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST