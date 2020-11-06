LETTER: President Joe Biden and the virus

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

With Joe Biden expected to be the next president of the United States, expect more lockdowns and economic devastation to occur in 2021 with his one-size-fits-all solution to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite his contention that more testing and more medical supplies will eradicate this disease, the simple truth is the only way to stop it from growing is the development of a vaccine. It is truly unfortunate that this could not occur previously, otherwise the results from Tuesday’s election would have been quite different.

Americans must realize that the coronavirus, much like the flu, will never be fully eliminated.

When these lockdowns and the resulting economic devastation occur, just remember who and what you voted for. After all, what is good for California may not be good for Iowa, and what is good for New York may not be good for Idaho. The only trouble is that Mr. Biden doesn’t possess the common sense and intelligence to realize this.