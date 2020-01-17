LETTER: President Trump bears some responsibility for airliner deaths

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

If President Donald Trump wasn’t so envious of President Barack Obama, would he have withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal, which was not perfect but kept Iran on the back-burner from becoming a nuclear power?

If he wasn’t so envious of Mr. Obama’s military killing Osama bin Laden — the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks — would he have ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s second in command?

There was no reason for the president to put the world in peril. Killing Soleimani has led us into a direct conflict with Iran, something we need like a hole in the head.

Because of this, tension was running high, and Iran’s response to the killing of Soleimani was to fire missiles at an area in Baghdad. Thinking that a passenger plane might have been a U.S. bomber, some overzealous Iranian pushed the button on a missile launcher and killed 176 people.

My question: If Mr. Trump had stayed the course with the Iran nuclear deal and put on hold the assassination of Soleimani, would those 176 passengers still be alive? Consequences occur when a person is out of control and when politicians put their head in the sand like the emu does.

Yes, some Iranian shot down the plane. But who actually pulled the trigger?

Does our government have some blood on its hands? When a president claims to be smarter than our generals and ignores our intelligence agencies, he must have served in our military and fought in at least one of our wars. Or did he have bone spurs?