LETTER: Progressives continue to whitewash American history

Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

In response to your recent wire-service story about San Francisco covering up a mural of George Washington: School Board member Mark Sanchez says painting it over represents not only a symbolic fresh start, but a “real fresh start.” How did this man get elected?

I have another question: Who stands to gain from the whitewash of history? The fact that it is not being taught is problematic enough. Let’s just change it and pretend none of it happened. That should keep evil at bay.