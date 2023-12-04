LETTER: Proposed grocery merger would hurt seniors, the low-income

I’m writing to say I am definitely worried about the merger between Kroger and Albertsons (Tuesday Review-Journal editorial). I live in Pahrump and our Walmart superstore and the aforementioned stores are the only choices we have. If Kroger buys out Albertsons and closes our current store, I really believe it’s going to hurt our community. I wish this buyout wouldn’t happen, as I do believe we won’t get competitive pricing. There are so many senior and low-income families relying on healthy competition.