Letters

LETTER: Proposed grocery merger would hurt seniors, the low-income

Helene Campton Pahrump
December 3, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

I’m writing to say I am definitely worried about the merger between Kroger and Albertsons (Tuesday Review-Journal editorial). I live in Pahrump and our Walmart superstore and the aforementioned stores are the only choices we have. If Kroger buys out Albertsons and closes our current store, I really believe it’s going to hurt our community. I wish this buyout wouldn’t happen, as I do believe we won’t get competitive pricing. There are so many senior and low-income families relying on healthy competition.

LETTER: Heaven forbid anyone should enjoy the view of the Strip
B.J. Resop Las Vegas

Clark County commissioners claim “safety” as the reason for their proposed ban on people stopping on bridges overlooking the Strip. But a more accurate assessment would be greed.

