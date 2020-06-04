95°F
Letters

LETTER: Protest death of George Floyd, yes — but mob violence?

Joe Schaerer Las Vegas
June 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

What does Las Vegas have to do with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis? The particular officer involved has been fired and charged. How was the police station house involved? What did burning it to the ground prove?

Protesting is a constitutional right; mob violence is not. It’s a good bet that if you were to ask many protesters in any particular mob, they wouldn’t know what they were actually protesting or what they expect to gain except to destroy things.

These kinds of protests have proven only to escalate matters because they are joined by those who hate the system and enjoy destruction.

