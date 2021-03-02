LETTER: Protesting parents go maskless

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The most upsetting thing about the report on parents protesting to demand their children attend school in person is the picture on the front page (Friday Review-Journal). The majority of the parents shown are not wearing masks or social-distancing. That takes away their credibility.

How can the Clark County School District officials believe that the students will be safe in school and not spread the virus when they are not safe at home?

Come on people, COVID-19 is real, and we need the majority of citizens to be responsible adults by wearing masks, social-distancing and washing hands frequently. That’s the only way we can get back to a semblance of normal.