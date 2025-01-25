LETTER: Public safety and Nevada DMV scofflaws

The Sunday letter to the editor by Charlie Ward on DMV scofflaws needs amplification. Nevada has more than 1 million vehicles on the road. The percentage of expired stickers, temporary dealer tags and out-of-state plates seen on the road and in parking lots is a lost revenue source of millions of dollars annually. If the scofflaw rate is 10 percent and the average registration fee is $200, some $20 million is in play. It is also a predictor of uninsured and unlicensed drivers, with the latter being a public safety risk. And we are all aware of the recent inflation rate of auto insurance premiums.

Previous Review-Journal articles have informed readers that law enforcement does not arrest drivers or impound vehicles unless two of the three (lack of registration, insurance or valid driver’s license) is discovered during a traffic stop. This policy is not enhancing public safety.

There have also been articles regarding the installation of numerous license plate reading cameras that will be used for stolen vehicle and crime investigation. Will the new cameras have the optical precision to read expired stickers? Will they be used to aid the DMV in registration and insurance enforcement? Let us hope so.

Until there is an improvement in traffic safety and compliance, I suggest consideration of a reward program similar to the IRS whistleblower fee sharing program. Fifty percent of the uncollected first year fees rebated to the whistleblower could flip the equation in the public’s favor.