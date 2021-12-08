55°F
Letters

LETTER: Punishing Nevada state workers for being unvaccinated

Donna Raagas North Las Vegas
December 7, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

In my opinion, the state Public Employees’ Benefits Board is shortsighted and discriminatory in its punishment of employees who choose to forgo the COVID-19 vaccinations dictated by Gov. Steve Sisolak (Friday Review-Journal). Nothing screams “political pressure” like adding a surcharge to the insurance of a group of patients who deny an experimental vaccine while the insurance company neglects to add a premium penalty to patients with preventable comorbidities, e.g. obesity, high cholesterol, liver disease, lung disease, heart disease and type 2 diabetes that ultimately require the insurance companies to subsidize lifetime treatment.

LETTER: NFR is indeed a benefit to Las Vegas … or is it?
Neil Schwartz Las Vegas

Do NFR fans not have to adhere to the indoor mask mandate? Have they brought the COVID virus with them, and will they spread it to the locals that they come in contact with?

LETTER: The abuses of indigeneous children
Judith M. Morris Las Vegas

Thank you for your important article on Nevada’s disgraceful involvement regarding the treatment of indigenous children.