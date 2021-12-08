LETTER: Punishing Nevada state workers for being unvaccinated
In my opinion, the state Public Employees’ Benefits Board is shortsighted and discriminatory in its punishment of employees who choose to forgo the COVID-19 vaccinations dictated by Gov. Steve Sisolak (Friday Review-Journal). Nothing screams “political pressure” like adding a surcharge to the insurance of a group of patients who deny an experimental vaccine while the insurance company neglects to add a premium penalty to patients with preventable comorbidities, e.g. obesity, high cholesterol, liver disease, lung disease, heart disease and type 2 diabetes that ultimately require the insurance companies to subsidize lifetime treatment.