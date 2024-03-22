LETTER: Putin a misunderstood lamb?

Putin won’t stop his plan of aggression. He has big plans to control as much of Europe as he can. Putin threatens the West with annihilation biweekly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

How ironic that the Michael Ramirez editorial cartoon showing a bloody Russian presidential election ballot appeared on the same page as the letter to the editor by Bob Valentine defending Russian President Vladimir Putin as being a good guy (Saturday Review-Journal). Just the opposite is true.

We recently saw what Putin is willing to do if you challenge his authority. Political opponents disappear or die from mysterious fatal events.

Putin is not our friend. He is not a nice guy. He needs to be stopped.