LETTER: Putin and Trump two peas in a pod

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

That was very sad news concerning Alexei Navalny (Friday’s Review-Journal). This young man, who dared to run against the most powerful communist dictator in history in a so called “fair election,” died suspiciously in a gulag prison in Russia. Of course, there will be no criminal charges, as Vladimir Putin has complete immunity for all actions taken while president.

Oddly, today in the United States of America, the strongest democracy in the world, we, too, have a president claiming complete immunity for any and all crimes he has committed and will commit if elected again. So far, in America, no one is above the law. Let us hope we can keep it that way.