Letters

LETTER: Putin and Trump two peas in a pod

Timothy Edison Las Vegas
February 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

That was very sad news concerning Alexei Navalny (Friday’s Review-Journal). This young man, who dared to run against the most powerful communist dictator in history in a so called “fair election,” died suspiciously in a gulag prison in Russia. Of course, there will be no criminal charges, as Vladimir Putin has complete immunity for all actions taken while president.

Oddly, today in the United States of America, the strongest democracy in the world, we, too, have a president claiming complete immunity for any and all crimes he has committed and will commit if elected again. So far, in America, no one is above the law. Let us hope we can keep it that way.

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Guns over butter
S. Brooke Las Vegas

If you received a bill tomorrow from Uncle Sam demanding a check for $330 for every person in your household to fund these wars, how would you react?

(AP Photo/Matt York)
LETTER: The ‘reality’ of the border
Mike Edens Las Vegas

In his Monday letter “Reality TV,” Tim Cox seems to overlook a crucial element — a genuine sense of reality.

LETTER: The Cold Civil War
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

We have people with power and influence threatening us with deprogramming and F-16s. Let’s get real.

LETTER: Time to wise up on the national debt
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates interest payments on the debt will be around $870 billion. Just think what good things could be done for us Americans with just half of those dollars.

LETTER: Fake Nevada electors and legal jurisdiction
Helga Lott Las Vegas

The wrongdoing was against the entire state of Nevada. So it should not make any difference in which county someone said and did what.

