Letters

LETTER: Question 3 on voting reform is a scam

Drew Kelley Goldfield
November 6, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Question 3 is not needed, as no “registered voter” is deprived of a voice in the general election. The lie the Question 3 advocates spread is that they are denied participation in deciding primary winners. If they wish to participate in choosing the candidates of the political parties, all they need do is to register as a member of that party — a no-cost act in compliance with the right of association ensured by our founding documents.

Also, the “ranked choice-voting” aspect of Question 3 is a scam, as it jumbles the preferences of honest voters and is an insult to the notion of one man, one vote, one time.

