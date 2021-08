A truck navigates through high water about West Darby Avenue and South Blue Monaco Street. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After a July with amazing rainfall, I can’t help but note that the weather section in the Review-Journal continues to report rainfall in minuscule fractions of an inch every day. I truly think that the weatherman at the airport sits there with a rain gauge in one hand and an umbrella in the other.