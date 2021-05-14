85°F
Letters

LETTER: Readers unemployment suggestion falls short

Darlene Nix Henderson
May 13, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images

It was interesting to read Al Lasso’s Monday letter to the Review-Journal in which he thinks the way to get people back to work is to continue to let them receive unemployment benefits for four weeks after they secure a job — they would have to return the extra money only if they left that job within a year. Does Mr. Lasso not remember or care that “government money” is obtained from taking money from “other people”? So it’s the old other people’s money that seems unimportant in this giveaway.

Wonder how that sounds to the workers who have managed to stay on the job and pay taxes during this time.

