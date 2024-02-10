LETTER: Reading too much into Taylor Swift and her boyfriend

Taylor Swift. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Seriously? Taylor Swift is “shaking off feminism“ simply because she’s dating a star football player (Victor Joecks, Sunday column)? Like a feminist can’t fall in love? Being a feminist means, “Men and women are in competition with each other”? Being a feminist means you can be in love with a strong man who supports your career rather than sticking to “traditional gender norms.” How about just letting them love each other without putting labels on it?