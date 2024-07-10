°F
LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas?

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
July 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The proposed addition of cameras to catch red light runners could be a good idea (“Red light cameras highlight county commissioners’ wish list,” Wednesday Review-Journal). A less expensive idea would be to increase fines for people who continue to place themselves and others in harm’s way. Hit them in their pocketbooks and wallets.

As a former AARP driver safety instructor, I try to drive according to the rules. On the negative side, the cameras will certainly increase rear-end collisions. A number of times I’ve been concerned that the driver behind me will run into me because I stopped for an orange light.

Perhaps the whole problem with people endangering others could be solved if we stopped knocking down traffic tickets to parking tickets.

