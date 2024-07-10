LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas?

Perhaps the whole problem with people endangering others could be solved if we stopped knocking down traffic tickets to parking tickets.

The proposed addition of cameras to catch red light runners could be a good idea (“Red light cameras highlight county commissioners’ wish list,” Wednesday Review-Journal). A less expensive idea would be to increase fines for people who continue to place themselves and others in harm’s way. Hit them in their pocketbooks and wallets.

As a former AARP driver safety instructor, I try to drive according to the rules. On the negative side, the cameras will certainly increase rear-end collisions. A number of times I’ve been concerned that the driver behind me will run into me because I stopped for an orange light.

