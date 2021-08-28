LETTER: Release district’s COVID data

Thank you for calling out CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thank you for calling out Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara for his lack of transparency about COVID information in our schools (“District must be upfront on virus stats,” Sunday editorial).

He has the information that should be released to the district’s constituents, as do dozens of others who work for the district. These statistics have nothing to do with federal privacy regulations or the health privacy of students, parents or district employees.

Why do politicians and government-appointed bureaucrats feel they have to protect us from ourselves?