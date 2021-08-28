96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Release district’s COVID data

Randy Sanders North Las Vegas
August 27, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for four bi ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thank you for calling out Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara for his lack of transparency about COVID information in our schools (“District must be upfront on virus stats,” Sunday editorial).

He has the information that should be released to the district’s constituents, as do dozens of others who work for the district. These statistics have nothing to do with federal privacy regulations or the health privacy of students, parents or district employees.

Why do politicians and government-appointed bureaucrats feel they have to protect us from ourselves?

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
2
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
3
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
4
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
5
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in Summerlin home, police say
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in Summerlin home, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval ...
LETTER: Blame Trump for Afghanistan
Cesar Fernando Lumba Las Vegas

Shrill critics of Biden’s policies in Afghanistan miss this.

Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on We ...
LETTER: Paying school taxes gives you a say
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

People pay annual taxes to run public schools and pay teacher and administrator salaries and operations