Letters

LETTER: Releasing public land near Las Vegas for new housing won’t work

An aerial photo shows homes at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Street in North Las Vegas, on F ...
An aerial photo shows homes at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Street in North Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Realtors often serve a useful purpose for homebuyers
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Democrats for democracy?
LETTER: President had nothing to do with high prices
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The importance of Nevada’s public records laws
Laurence J. Fahey Henderson
March 25, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to your March 21 editorial, “Lombardo, not Biden, offers path to lower housing prices”: Releasing 10 percent, or 50,000 acres, of federal land for the construction of 335,000 homes in order to supposedly lower housing costs sounds great until you wonder where the water will come from to supply those homes. The editorial did not address this elephant in the room. Arizona recently stopped some housing construction around Phoenix because of a lack of water. Las Vegas should do the same.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Democrats for democracy?
Troy Pyles St. George, Utah

The key element of a democracy is for the populace to be free to elect their representatives. Democrats are obviously opposed to that.

Clark County School District administration building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Horsing around at the school district
Diane Rhodes Henderson

The tribal wisdom of the Dakota Indians, passed from generation to generation, says that when riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Growth can’t continue forever
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

Anyone who believes that economic and/or population growth can continue on the finite Earth is a fool.

EDITORIAL: Americans continue moving out of high-tax states
Ex-Mets pitcher, new Henderson cop was ‘swerving’ all over road, report says
Trump urges Israel to ‘finish up’ its Gaza offensive: ‘Got to get it done’
‘Bite of the Night’: UFC fighter bitten during event gets mark tattooed
Flavor Flav on meeting Springsteen: ‘I was starstruck’
Push and pull: Democrats, Republicans vie over housing solutions
