LETTER: Releasing public land near Las Vegas for new housing won’t work

In response to your March 21 editorial, “Lombardo, not Biden, offers path to lower housing prices”: Releasing 10 percent, or 50,000 acres, of federal land for the construction of 335,000 homes in order to supposedly lower housing costs sounds great until you wonder where the water will come from to supply those homes. The editorial did not address this elephant in the room. Arizona recently stopped some housing construction around Phoenix because of a lack of water. Las Vegas should do the same.