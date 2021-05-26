83°F
Letters

LETTER: Remembering the fallen this Memorial Day

Mary Aquino Las Vegas
May 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
“Yay though I walk through the shadow of death,” said a soldier as he knew there was no turning back in one movie. It is a reminder that thousands of our soldiers did indeed go to their deaths to fight for our freedom. This weekend is to remember all of them and thank them:

That we have the freedom to fly our flag, to dress as we wish, to pick our own careers, to eat bounties of food from our great land, to dream our dream, to raise our children as we wish and to be educated without discrimination. That we have freedom of speech, freedom of religion and, most of all, freedom of choice.

So I will remember you in my heart and thank you for your sacrifice that lets me breathe the air of freedom.

