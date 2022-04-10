80°F
LETTER: Rent control can help Las Vegas residents

Evelyn Laurie Las Vegas
April 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Re: Robert Fellner’s Sunday commentary, “The false promise of rent control”:

Mr. Fellner offered plenty of criticism but no helpful solutions. Also, his comparing controls rent to controls on steakhouses smacked of Marie Antionette’s solution to people who had no bread. People can eat others foods, but they cannot live anywhere, except maybe a tent.

Fred Trump became a multimillionaire in New York City despite rent control, which was replaced by rent stabilization in the 1960s. Las Vegas, due to its big population growth, has to adopt some of New York City’s ideas.

