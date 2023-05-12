77°F
Letters

LETTER: Republicans again repeat NRA talking points

Randall Buie Henderson
May 11, 2023 - 9:03 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

We’re hearing it again from Republicans. After the massacre in Allen, Texas, Republicans are using the NRA talking point that “more gun regulations will not stop murders.” Let’s take that a step further.

We have speed limits for our roads but people still speed. Should we eliminate these laws? It’s against the law to break into homes. Should we make burglary legal? Finally, using Republican logic, because murders haven’t stopped, let’s drop the laws on them, too.

Pretty stupid isn’t it? So is constantly voting against sensible gun reforms that are supported by the majority of Americans just so a politician can get a high rating from the NRA.

