Letters

LETTER: Responsible gun owners should support safeguards

Donald W. Barnard Reno
April 20, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
I enjoyed reading Victor Joecks recent column headlined, “Universal background checks didn’t reduce Clark County homicides.” After the recent mass shootings, I felt compelled to respond.

I agree that those who are willing to murder will disregard the law. However, those of us who are responsible gun owners can help stop our guns from being sold to people who might be willing to kill. I am a gun owner and retired law enforcement, and I support HR 8, the U.S. House bill that would require criminal background checks for individual guns sales. After spending 20 years in the street enforcing drug and gun laws, I have seen the destruction of American lives from gun violence.

The bill simply aims to prevent the individual sales of firearms from person to person without the required criminal background checks. Most people agree that selling a gun to someone who might use it criminally is immoral. One way to help is to require that guns be sold through the appropriate channels (dealers), so that these requisite criminal history checks are conducted.

This bill does not prevent the transfer of guns to family members, is not a gun registry and won’t prevent the purchase of firearms. Most importantly, it will not take guns away from law-abiding Americans. I’m excited to see our Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen are cosponsors for S 529, the companion bill for HR 8.

HR 8 will help keep guns out of the hands of people who may commit another senseless act of gun violence that destroys another family.

