LETTER: Returning to normalcy

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Let us suppose that Donald Trump goes gentle into that good night and exits the White House intact to allow democracy to run its intended course sans a blistering, blundering, last ditch effort at rendering the 2020 election null and void. Just think what this would mean for the incoming administration and the media members who cover it.

We may be in for a semblance of potential normalcy the likes of which we have not seen or heard for years. Can we imagine even the first 100 days elapsing without hearing the phrase “fake news” or “hoax”? What’s a news organization to do?

We may have to wait until the 2022 political ads to gain steam before we even get a whiff of mud-slinging and outright lies. Gee, we can’t even look forward to a slurry of presidential terminations of which we have grown so fond.

Following the inauguration, will we respond to the minutia of tweets from the former president or will they even earn time on the six o’clock news? What the media used to refer to as a slow news day may be an event of the future. “If it bleeds, it leads” could be the only headlines on the horizon. Let us hope those stories are few and far between.

Or maybe we could just wish for those puff pieces journalists fill our airwaves and newspapers with on those slow news days: Otherwise known as good news.