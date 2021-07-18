LETTER: Revamping of college sports was long overdue

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In response to Megan McArdle’s July 11 Viewpoints essay, “Money Ball”: The new reality for college sports is long overdue. The ability for student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness brings a sense of justice to the business of intercollegiate athletics. Ultimately, I believe the student-athletes, the institutions and the fans will be better off when the pretense of amateurism is cast to the sidelines of history.

Athletic programs should be organized in a similar fashion as alumni associations, in most cases independent of the institutions they represent with their own governing boards, policies, budgets and operations. Consistent academic and matriculation standards should be established regarding student-athletes. Athletic programs as independent business enterprises inject honesty into what has been an inequitable and fraudulent system.