Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal sportswriter Ron Kantowski retires

Deanna Hanes Las Vegas
January 7, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

I read the Review-Journal Sports section first, cover to cover. The coverage of national and local sports is outstanding. The columnists who contribute deserve and receive awards. Ron Kantowski’s columns have been a must read for me. He is unequaled in story telling. Whenever his byline appeared, no matter the subject, I knew it would be a quality piece of reporting. It will be very difficult to replace Ron and his unique columns now that he’s retiring, and I will miss him. I’m glad to see he will contribute occasionally. I wish him all the best in his pursuits.

