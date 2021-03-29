67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal’s COVID tracking is very helpful

Harlan Stockman Las Vegas
March 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

In his March 22 letter, Dave Pettengill reasons that because the COVID-19 survival rate is more than 98 percent, the Review-Journal’s weekly COVID charts do nothing more than scare people. He then states “young people are still walking, jogging … wearing masks. This is absurd.”

First, “survival” is not recovery. Ten to 35 percent of those who “survive” COVID-19 have continued “long-hauler” syndromes, which are debilitating. And that population includes many young people.

I encourage the paper to keep publishing COVID stories and charts. I’ve noticed people being more considerate in the past few months; perhaps the seriousness of the situation has finally sunk in because of this balanced reporting by the RJ.

MOST READ
1
What happens to your debt when you die?
What happens to your debt when you die?
2
3 killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas
3 killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas
3
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
4
17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
5
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Citizen Review Board is doing its job
Charles Jones Las Vegas

Metro officers are very much aware that their interactions with the public are always subject to a fair and impartial due process review.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: Metro and the Citizen Review Board
Richard Metzler Las Vegas

Las Vegas should be proud of having one of the most transparent and professional police forces in the country.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
LETTER: Let bicyclists use the sidewalks
Jon E. Kromroy Sr. Las Vegas

Much has been written about safety for bicyclists. Present narrow bicycle lanes are mostly squeezed between a regular vehicle lane on the left and a right turn lane for vehicles on the right.