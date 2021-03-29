LETTER: Review-Journal’s COVID tracking is very helpful

In his March 22 letter, Dave Pettengill reasons that because the COVID-19 survival rate is more than 98 percent, the Review-Journal’s weekly COVID charts do nothing more than scare people. He then states “young people are still walking, jogging … wearing masks. This is absurd.”

First, “survival” is not recovery. Ten to 35 percent of those who “survive” COVID-19 have continued “long-hauler” syndromes, which are debilitating. And that population includes many young people.

I encourage the paper to keep publishing COVID stories and charts. I’ve noticed people being more considerate in the past few months; perhaps the seriousness of the situation has finally sunk in because of this balanced reporting by the RJ.