Letters

LETTER: RFK and 1968

Donald Peterson, chairman of the Wisconsin delegation, talks to a group of protesting Democrati ...
Donald Peterson, chairman of the Wisconsin delegation, talks to a group of protesting Democratic National Convention delegates who tried to march to the International Amphitheater from downtown Chicago, Aug, 29, 1968. They were stopped by police barricades and were told that while delegates could proceed, others in the group could go no farther. (AP Photo)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Donald Trump got what he deserved in NY civil trial
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman speaks in Washington on Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
LETTER: Remember a great man
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nighty night, kids
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: County commissioners cover their rears
Edward Cotton Las Vegas
April 12, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I believe there is a problem with various “experts” writing articles regarding past incidents or events that contain incorrect information. Younger readers who weren’t around during these events probably accept the inaccurate information as fact. Here is an example from the April 7 commentary by Eli Lehrer regarding parallels between 1968 and 2024, particularly regarding the Chicago riots at the Democratic convention.

The article was interesting and of value, but one point Mr. Lehrer makes is not true and impacts readers to misunderstand other items. Mr. Lehrer states that “Robert Kennedy had all but locked up the Democratic nomination when he was assassinated.” I worked for Robert Kennedy as co-chair of students organizing support for RFK on Midwest college campuses. Not only had he not “locked up” the nomination, he was trailing Hubert Humphrey in delegates by a significant amount. Many young people felt that the Democratic Party powers-that-be had controlled the process to ensure that other candidates could not beat Humphrey, who was seen as a “same old politics” type.

This false assertion in Mr. Lehrer’s article is important because it fails to tie the Chicago riots to many Democratic voters’ anger over the assassination of RFK and the subsequent nomination of Humphrey over other candidates. This disenchantment directly led to Richard Nixon’s resounding victory over Humphrey.

(Getty Images)
Paul Bagley Las Vegas

Solving the school start time issue.

Street lights that are in the process of being retrofitted. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
LETTER: Addressing copper thefts
Joe Schaerer Las Vegas

How about solar street lights? All the mechanics of this type of lighting is at the top of the pole, away from thieves.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
LETTER: Biden scolds Netanyahu
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

One hundred thousand Americans a year die from the drugs coming across our southern border — a border that was opened by the executive orders of Mr. Biden after he took office.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court again
David Lyons Las Vegas

Wants taxpayers to cover more student loan debt. He has already burdened U.S. taxpayers with about $145 billion of student debt.

No. 3 Faith Lutheran edges No. 1 Las Vegas in baseball — PHOTOS
NASCAR champ Stewart continues to learn as Top Fuel rookie — PHOTOS
Las Vegas visitor may have spread measles at Strip locales
Fatal traffic crashes take a big leap in Clark County in 2024
‘BMF’ title bout stands out on stacked UFC 300 card
Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas will welcome new principal