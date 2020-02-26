47°F
Letters

LETTER: Rich man, poor man

Dale C. Wysocki Pahrump
February 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

You have to love the Democratic presidential candidates: A bunch of rich folks trying to convince poor folks that they’re poor because of other rich folks.

