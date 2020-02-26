LETTER: Rich man, poor man
You have to love the Democratic presidential candidates: A bunch of rich folks trying to convince poor folks that they’re poor because of other rich folks.
You have to love the Democratic presidential candidates: A bunch of rich folks trying to convince poor folks that they’re poor because of other rich folks.
The best way for Russia to torpedo Mr. Trump would be to blow a few token kisses his way and let the geniuses in the CIA and at The New York Times get wind of it.
Party can blame Nancy Pelosi
Our country spends too much time dealing with a presidential election every four years. It seems the campaigning never ends.
One wonders if the progressive (read: socialist) candidates and their avid supporters are familiar with the history of such governments since the beginning of the 20th century?
I am shocked that people are so ignorant to support socialist Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination
Henderson City Council has surprised residents by announcing plans to build a 6,000-seat arena directly in the middle of a planned family community that already is experiencing traffic concerns.
The definition of an oligarch: A very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence.
Why are resources being diverted from real traffic issues?
A waste of TV time.
Actions speak louder than words.