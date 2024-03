President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Dishonest media and the dishonest Democratic Party are investigating a billionaire who’s been doing business in the most competitive market in the world for decades. On the other hand, they couldn’t care less about how a mediocre (and I’m being very generous) man who spent about half-a-century working as a government official become a multi-millionaire without ever running any business of his own. Go figure.