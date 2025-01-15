39°F
Letters

LETTER: Rosen should support Hegseth for defense secretary

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Michael Dakduk Henderson
January 14, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Nevada Democratic Sen. Jackie Rosen, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will begin the process of publicly “vetting” Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense this week. Of course, the charade known as a confirmation hearing is more of an opportunity for political grandstanding and character assassination, especially at this level.

It would be nice to see Sen. Rosen rise to the occasion and be a moderate voice in the room. But she won’t. She won a tight last election in which a majority of Nevadans chose Donald Trump. She also takes pride in her supposed bipartisan reputation. When it comes to Mr. Hegseth, a combat veteran with academic credentials from Harvard and Princeton, she has already drawn a line in the sand.

Sen. Rosen signaled her concerns of Hegseth, which readily translates into opposition, in a partisan letter signed by six fellow Democrat senators. Meanwhile, fellow Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania took the time to meet with Mr. Hegseth and has not ruled out supporting him.

Sen. Rosen should take the time to understand why so many veterans support Hegseth, a topic highlighted on CNN by Geraldo Rivera.

Instead, Nevadans should remember that Sen. Rosen is a play-it-safe Democrat, claiming the title of moderate when it is politically convenient.

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Most law-abiding American citizens do not know whether they or a family member will ever have to come face to face with an evil person.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: LA fires and linguistic precision
Omprakash Kolluri Las Vegas

“Seeing is believing” would have been a more appropriate headline. When you see the extent of the devastation, you begin to believe how horrific it has been.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump opposed steel merger, too
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Incoming President Donald Trump is against the merger too. So both the present and incoming administrations agreed on no merger.

Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Trump talks like his favorite dictator
Steve Miller Las Vegas

America made a mistake voting Putin’s pal into power. Democrats are not as insane as Republicans. The future is not looking bright for our country.

President Joe Biden, right, and Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted ...
LETTER: Dave Barry’s year-ender was a hoot
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

Looking back on 2024. I am saving it to reread when I need a real “pick me up” in the coming months.

LETTER: Victims of LA fires will face issues
Phil Winter Henderson

The California government’s red tape bureaucracy will be mind-numbing and unimaginably frustrating for those who lost everything.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: Finger pointing over the California fires
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

Finger pointed and accusations just lead people to not trust anyone, even if they’re being helped. Why does this tragedy need to be a political issue?

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Will snails block lithium mine in Nevada?
John Macdonald Las Vegas

Lithium is an essential mineral in the effort to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide. Getting it from China is not the answer.

