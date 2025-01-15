LETTER: Rosen should support Hegseth for defense secretary

It would be nice to see Sen. Rosen rise to the occasion and be a moderate voice in the room.

Nevada Democratic Sen. Jackie Rosen, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will begin the process of publicly “vetting” Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense this week. Of course, the charade known as a confirmation hearing is more of an opportunity for political grandstanding and character assassination, especially at this level.

It would be nice to see Sen. Rosen rise to the occasion and be a moderate voice in the room. But she won’t. She won a tight last election in which a majority of Nevadans chose Donald Trump. She also takes pride in her supposed bipartisan reputation. When it comes to Mr. Hegseth, a combat veteran with academic credentials from Harvard and Princeton, she has already drawn a line in the sand.

Sen. Rosen signaled her concerns of Hegseth, which readily translates into opposition, in a partisan letter signed by six fellow Democrat senators. Meanwhile, fellow Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania took the time to meet with Mr. Hegseth and has not ruled out supporting him.

Sen. Rosen should take the time to understand why so many veterans support Hegseth, a topic highlighted on CNN by Geraldo Rivera.

Instead, Nevadans should remember that Sen. Rosen is a play-it-safe Democrat, claiming the title of moderate when it is politically convenient.