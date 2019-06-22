85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: School superintendent’s dean cuts will hurt the students

By Gerald Socea, Henderson
June 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Congrats to the 72 principals who voted “no confidence” regarding Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. If this weren’t so sad, it would be hilarious.

Most people know that when you want to extort more money out of any government agency, you upset the masses by making cuts where it hurts the most. Most people also know that the Clark County School District is top-heavy in wages and positions. There are at least 170 upper-management positions in the district that are more expendable than the deans and would save more money.

I say get rid of Mr. Jara and get a superintendent who will do the right thing by the students and stop making cuts in the areas that hurt these same students.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump (Win McNamee/AP)
LETTER: Yes, Donald Trump deserves a holiday
By Carmine A. DiFazio, North Las Vegas

He’s the only president in U.S. history with no previous political or military experience.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus F. Jara speaks to students in an english clas ...
LETTER: On deans, school discipline and parents
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

No amount of money for CCSD will solve the underlying problems. Let’s stop expecting teachers to correct problems created in the home.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
LETTER: Americans need to get out of the echo chamber
John Pauli Las Vegas

In this country of divided politics, right-wingers say turn off CNN and MSNBC. The left says turn off Fox News. But there is another option. Read.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: You get the respect you deserve
Jean Brandt Las Vegas

Perhaps if Donald Trump himself didn’t refer to his opponents with juvenile nicknames, the media, academia, Hollywood and everyday Americans wouldn’t call him names either.