LETTER: School superintendent’s dean cuts will hurt the students

There are at least 170 upper-management positions in the district that are more expendable than the deans and would save more money.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus F. Jara (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Congrats to the 72 principals who voted “no confidence” regarding Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. If this weren’t so sad, it would be hilarious.

Most people know that when you want to extort more money out of any government agency, you upset the masses by making cuts where it hurts the most. Most people also know that the Clark County School District is top-heavy in wages and positions. There are at least 170 upper-management positions in the district that are more expendable than the deans and would save more money.

I say get rid of Mr. Jara and get a superintendent who will do the right thing by the students and stop making cuts in the areas that hurt these same students.