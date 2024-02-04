47°F
Letters

LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara

Jason Washburn Las Vegas
February 3, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

I would like to thank the Clark County School District Board of Trustees for sticking the taxpayers with a huge bill. Superintendent Jesus Jara was ready to move on when they fired him in 2022. But then they rehired him, gave him a huge raise and guaranteed his contract until June 2026.

But the taxpayers of Clark County are not going to be thanking the board when Mr. Jara leaves the district prior to his contract ending.

Yes, Mr. Jara is a hard person to work with. Teachers know this. But you learn to work together. So we the taxpayers will be paying Mr. Jara for service without having his services. Thanks. We will also be stuck with the bill of looking for a new superintendent, hiring the new superintendent and paying that superintendent.

The school board has no agenda to improve our underperforming schools, but it has a great plan to waste tax money. I hope that board members actually put egos aside and work to hire a superintendent who will transform our schools into something better than they are now. The infighting needs to end. It’s time to focus on our children.

