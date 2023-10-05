LETTER: Senate dress code is meaningless

Sen. John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

According to your Friday editorial, “Dress code debate about ‘maturity’ and ‘judgment,’ ” leaders “should be held to a higher standard, and wearing business attire is one way to show that.” And, you write, it is “tacit acknowledgement that there are standards, and you’re willing to abide by them.”

Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey was always the picture of decorum, integrity and high standards — in the way he dressed, his grooming and his bearing. But that did not translate into good judgment and maturity, according to the case being laid out against him. Just looking the part does not make the man or woman. Lay off Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and cast your scorn on Sen. Menendez for bringing down senatorial standards.