75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Senate dress code is meaningless

John Severson Henderson
October 4, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Sen. John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

According to your Friday editorial, “Dress code debate about ‘maturity’ and ‘judgment,’ ” leaders “should be held to a higher standard, and wearing business attire is one way to show that.” And, you write, it is “tacit acknowledgement that there are standards, and you’re willing to abide by them.”

Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey was always the picture of decorum, integrity and high standards — in the way he dressed, his grooming and his bearing. But that did not translate into good judgment and maturity, according to the case being laid out against him. Just looking the part does not make the man or woman. Lay off Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and cast your scorn on Sen. Menendez for bringing down senatorial standards.

MOST READ
1
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
2
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
3
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
4
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks
5
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is condu ...
LETTER: Biden and the UAW
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

President’s policies will result in union job losses.

More stories
CARTOON: Losing sight of a higher purpose
CARTOON: Losing sight of a higher purpose
College football betting trends — Week 6: Edges in every Top 25 game
College football betting trends — Week 6: Edges in every Top 25 game
Gordon: Raiders squandering all-time greatness of Davante Adams
Gordon: Raiders squandering all-time greatness of Davante Adams
Jury ups award to $228M in Real Water case
Jury ups award to $228M in Real Water case
Former Gorman star excited for UNLV return after injury layoff
Former Gorman star excited for UNLV return after injury layoff
Gaming regulator says public updates on MGM, Caesars cyberattacks unlikely
Gaming regulator says public updates on MGM, Caesars cyberattacks unlikely